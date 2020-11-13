1 hour ago

West African Football Academy (WAFA) have officially unveiled their playing squad and technical technical team in a photo shoot for the 2020/2021 season.

The bulk of their 29 man squad are players from the 2019/2020 season as the club made only two new signings to the squad.

WAFA signed Michael Kyei Dwamena (midfielder) and striker Godwin Agbevor to augment their squad

One of their player's Francis Boateng who plied his trade in Portugal last season has made a return to the club this season.

With Togolese import Atte Yousifou the only foreigner in their playing squad.

The club an announcement on their official twitter hanlde: ''A total of 29 players have been listed and it is composed of THREE goalkeepers; TEN defenders, EIGHT midfielders and EIGHT forwards.

''We have two new players Michael Kyei Dwamena and Godwin Agbevor.''

WAFA will open their season with a crunch game this weekend against King Faisal.

WAFA SC's 29-man squad and Shirt Numbers:

GOALKEEPERS: Boliver Owusu Sarfo [16], Ferdinand Sabi Acquah [23], Prince Ato Bilson [1]

DEFENDERS: Samed Abdul Karim Mohammed- [2], Abukari Ibrahim-[28], John Tedeku-[3], Francis Boateng-[12], Ransford Darko-[17], Atte Yousifou- [20], Suraj Musah- [21], Andrew Ntim Manu [26], Nii Gyashie Acquaye Bortey [24], Konadu Yiadom [25]

MIDFIELDERS: Michael Kyei Dwamena-[5], Kelvin Boakye Yiadom-[6], Forson Amankwah-[11], Ransford Appah- [8], Lawrence Agyekum-[18], Faisal Seidu [19], Michael Agyemang Danso [22], Enock Asubonteng [26]

STRIKERS: Godwin Agbevor-[7], DanielOwusu-[14], Eric Asamany- [15], Marvin Owusu-[9], Mola Jalilu Haruna-[30], Augustine Boakye-[10], Daniel Lomotey Adzigodi Agloe-[29], Sampson Agyapong-[13]