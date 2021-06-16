1 hour ago

Coach of Eleven Wonders, Ignatius Osei Fosu says that the best and most complete attacking midfielder in the Ghana Premier League currently is WAFA's Augustine Boakye.

There is little fan fare nor media hype around the nimble footed academy player but the WAFA number 10 has been chosen by the Techiman Eleven Wonders coach as the his best among the rest.

Most often the argument has been made between Kotoko's Brazilian import Fabio Gama and Hearts of Oak's Ibrahim Salifu and to some extent Gladson Awako who starred a lot in the first half of the league but has been a little quiet during the second round.

Boakye has been integral for WAFA in the Ghana Premier League scoring 7 goals and providing an astonishing 11 assists after 29 matches.

“WAFA’s Augustine Boakye is better than Fabio Gama, Ibrahim Salifu and Gladson Awako, he has better statistics an all rounder, dribbles and passes well at the right position at the right time.

“Gama is more of passing type, Awako is agressive but Salifu is more of decision making.”

Undoubtedly the above mentioned players will be in the running for the best player gong when the season ends.