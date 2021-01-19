2 hours ago

WAFA striker Daniel Agbloe Lomotey has arrived in Egypt on Tuesday morning after departing Ghana on Monday ahead of his transfer to AS Soliman.

The player left with an Egypt Air flight and is currently in Egypt where he is expected to connect with a flight to Tunisia on Wednesday where he will be welcomed by his Tunisian agent, Wissam Al-Sharmiti.

The player is in Tunisia at the invitation of AS Soliman and is expected to undergo his medical examination on Wednesday and complete formalities of his transfer.

After which he will put pen to paper on a two and half year contract with the newly promoted AS Soliman who currently lie sixth in the Tunisian Professional League 1.

The 21 year old Daniel Lomotey has a contract with WAFA until June 2021 and is currently the Ghana Premier League's top goal scorer with eight goals in nine matches with his last goal coming against Kotoko on Sunday.

He has been an integral part of the WAFA set up and has in the past also played for the Black Stars B.