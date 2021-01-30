2 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Daniel Agbloe Lomotey has joined Algerian giants ES Setif from WAFA in the current winter transfer window.

He has signed a three year contract with the Algerian side that is believed to be worth about $100,000.

Daniel Lomotey was initially primed to sign for newly promoted Tunisian side AS Soliman but the Tunisian side baulked at the transfer fee that was demanded by WAFA and other agreement so the deal was scuppered.

ES Setif quickly moved in and wrapped up the transfer of the Ghanaian striker who is currently the top scorer of the Ghana Premier League with eight goals.

The player is presently in Algeria having concluded the final details of the deal.

Lomotey scored his last goal in the Ghana Premier League against Kotoko and his new side ES Setif have a date with Kotoko in the CAF Confederations Cup play off round next month with a first leg on 14 February 2021 and the second leg on 21 February 2021.