3 hours ago

WAFA SC midfielder Godwin Agbevor is on his way to sealing a transfer move to Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg in the summer.

The 18 year old right winger has been on trials in Austria the last few weeks and his performance has caught the eye of the technical team of RB Salzburg.

He will sign his professional contract with the Austrian giants in the summer transfer window.

In one of the trial matches he played in, he scored three goals within a space of 9 minutes but was unfortunate as he got injured which will rule him out of action for a while.

After his recovery, he is expected to sign for the Austrian giants with the club having agreed terms with the player's parent club WAFA.

He will sign a five year contract that will keep him at the club until at least June 2027 if he passes his medical examination.

Agbevor was promoted to the WAFA senior side last season and played 27 matches scoring 3 goals and provided 4 assists.

The talented midfielder played 8 matches in the Ghana Premier League before traveling to Austria for the trials.

He will join his former WAFA team mates Daniel Owusu, Forson Amankwah and Lawrence Agyekum in Salzburg once he seals his move.