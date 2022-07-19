37 minutes ago

Relegated West African Football Academy(WAFA) have sold their talented forward Moses Ayidem to Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg.

The youngster has signed a five-year deal with the Austrian Bundesliga side after agreeing on terms and passing his medicals.

He was a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing campaign for the academy boys last season which ultimately resulted in relegation to Division One.

Ayidem scored just a goal for his side in 18 appearances for the club and won three man-of-the-match awards in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.

He has been described as one of the best talents to have come out of the famed WAFA academy that has produced the likes of Majeed Ashimeru, Forson Amankwaah, Konadu Yiadom, and Caleb Amankwaah among others.

The 18-year-old is expected to be loaned out to RB Salzburg's feeder club Liefering for the coming season toaid his development.