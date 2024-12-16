6 hours ago

As part of FIFA's mission to promote the game, protect its integrity, and ensure a safe environment for all participants, WAFU B organized a one-day Safe Guarding seminar for the Black Maidens at the GFA Technical Center in Prampram.

The seminar, facilitated by Safe Guarding Officers Elizabeth Tall from WAFU B and Bernice Bempah from the Ghana Football Association (GFA), focused on the principles of the FIFA Guardians Programme.

The players were educated on protecting individuals in football from harassment, abuse, exploitation, neglect, bullying, and other forms of harm.

Elizabeth Tall emphasized that "everyone in football has the right to protection," urging members of the football community—including players, coaches, officials, and staff—to actively promote safe sporting environments.

The FIFA Guardians Programme, a global framework implemented across all 211 FIFA member associations, is designed to prevent harm to children in football and ensure appropriate responses when risks arise.

This initiative aligns with FIFA's commitment to safety as outlined in Article 3 of its Statutes and Article 23 of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

The seminar comes as the Black Maidens prepare for their semi-final match in the WAFU B U-17 Girls Cup. After topping their group with a perfect record, they will face the runner-up of Group B on Thursday, December 19.