Ghana's WAFU U-20 opponents Nigeria have named a 28 man squad for the the upcoming WAFU-U-20 Cup of Nations tournament which will be hosted in Niger.

Nigeria is in group B alongside Ghana and the Young Stallions of Burkina Faso in what is seen by many as a very difficult group.

Coach Ladan Bosso's side will play two friendly matches that has been arranged for them by the NFF in Niamey to prepare adequately for the tournament.

Nigeria play Ghana in its opening game of the tournament before taking on Burkina Faso three days later.

The tournament kicks off from May 7-20, 2022 in Niamey.

Hosts Niger will face Benin Republic, Togo and Cote d’Ivoire in Group A.

Full squad below:

Goalkeepers: Nathaniel Nwosu (Water FC); Chijioke Aniagboso (Giant Brillars); Saheed Jimoh (Adoration FC)

Defenders: Opeyemi Omooloyi (Akure City); Abubakar Babaji (Niger Tornadoes); Lekan Oyedele (Remo Stars); Oluwatosin Adegbite (Enyimba FC); Augustine Njoku (Abia Warriors); Chikezie Okolie (Giant Brillars); David Sholumade (Akwa United); Benjamin Frederick (ABS FC)

Midfielders: Anas Hassan (Vandrezzer FC); Daniel Daga (FC One Rocket); Oluwaseyi Falodun (Jossy United); Samson Lawal (Katsina United); Onuche Ogbelu (Fosla Academy); Muhammad Aminu (Gombe United); Muhammad Shehu (Katsina United); Frederick Godwin (City FC)

Forwards: Adams Olubi (FK Zalgris Vilnius, Lithuania); Tolulope Ojo (Remo Stars); Ibrahim Muhammad (Maikunkele FC); Ibrahim Yahaya (Gombe United); Rilwanu Haliru Sarki (Mahanaim FC); Divine Nwachukwu (Adoration FC); Ahmed Abdullahi (HB Academy); Abdullahi Adam (Nasarawa United); Albert Hilary (Plateau United)