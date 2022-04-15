1 hour ago

The Black Satellites who are holders of the WAFU Zone B U-20 Cup of Nations title have been handed a tricky draw for the tournament which starts next month.

Ghana has been placed in group B alongside heavyweights such as Nigeria and Burkina Faso whiles group B contains host nation Niger, Ivory Coast, Togo and Benin.

The Black Satellites won the tournament in 2019 in Benin with the likes of Philemon Baffour, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Danlad Ibrahim all in the side and went ahead to win the African edition in Mauritania in 2020.

Winners of the zonal competition and the 1st runner up will qualify for the Africa U-20 Nations Cup later in the year.

Ghana will be hoping for a repeat of the heroics of two years ago in order to make an appearance at the World Cup.

Below is the complete draw:

Group A: Niger, Benin, Ivory Coast Togo

Group B: Ghana, Nigeria, Burkina Faso