1 hour ago

Ghanaian defender Wahab Ackwei has been named in the 2022 USL Championship All-League Second Team for his impressive form for his sid Rio Grande Valley FC.

Wahab Ackwei, Rio Grande Valley FC (1st selection) – The Ghanaian center back played a key role in the Toros’ advancing to the postseason for a second consecutive year, winning 62.1 percent of duels and recording 41 interceptions and 81 clearances while notching two goals and four assists.

The USL Championship announced the 2022 USL Championship All-League Teams on Tuesday, honoring players for their standout regular season performances.

The 2022 USL Championship All-League Team was voted on by club management and a league-wide media panel that included representation from every USL market.

Ackwei joined moved to USL Championship side Rio Grande Valley FC on 11th February 2022.

He scored his debut goal for the club during a 3–2 loss to Colorado on May 5, 2022.

Ackwei featured for Inter Allies for three years before leaving at the expiration of his contract during December 2017.