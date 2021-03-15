2 hours ago

Report in the local media on Monday 15th March 2021 speculated that Kumasi Asante Kotoko center back Wahab Adams has handed in a transfer request.

The reports suggested that the former Aduana Stars center back had formally written to the management of the club seeking an exit.

According to the player's representative Patrick Edusei Yeboah, there is no iota of truth in the publications going round on various news portals.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Ashh FM, he denied reports that his client has written to the club seeking an exit or looking to terminate his contract.

"My attention was drawn to this information last night by someone that it is coming from one of these Sports Websites"

"In fact I was shocked to hear that so the person even sent the news to me to ascertain for myself.

There is no iota of truth that we have sat we Kotoko to terminate Wahab Adam's contract."

"Even in the said news item its full of inaccuracies; Wahab Adams joined Kotoko in 2017 on a two year deal so we renewed his contract by two years on 24th December 2019 meaning his contract will expire in December 2021 but they made mistakes in the years claiming that his contract will expire in 2022 that means the person is not credible."

"If its Kotoko that wants to terminate the contract of the player then we have not be made aware but so far as I know my client is not seeking to exit Kotoko our only concern is that he is not getting much playing time."

"If you want to know the truth you can also find out from the management of the club If any such thing has happened" he emphasized.