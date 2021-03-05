41 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have named their starting lineup for the epic clash against Elmina Sharks in the Ghana Premier League match day 17 tie.

The away side who are unbeaten on the road have rang some changes in their starting line up as veteran Wahab Adams starts in defense with the captains armband while fit again Mudasiru Salifu has been handed his first start in a while.

While Christopher Nettey and Ibrahim Imoro play at left and right full back.

Kwame Opoku leads the line with support from Fabio Gama and Samuel Frimpong.

The match will kick off at 18:00hrs GMT at the Nduom Sports Complex in what will be stand in coach and former Kotoko player Nii Odartey Lamptey's first game in charge of Elmina Sharks.

FULL LINE UP BELOW: