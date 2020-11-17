4 hours ago

The Black Stars of Ghana will parade a strong starting eleven against the Nile Crocodiles of Sudan despite the absence of three key players Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey and Richard Ofori.

Lawrence Ati Zigi has been handed the nod to keep post for the Black Stars this afternoon when they take on Hubert Velud's wounded Sudan.

Nicholas Opoku who came on as a second half substitute for Kotoko's Christopher Nettey has retained his place in the team ahead of the Kotoko youngster.

While Baba Rahman also maintained his place from the side that beat Sudan two nil at the Cape Coast Stadium.

In the central defence, the pair of France based John Boye and Alexander Djiku maintained their place in the team for the crunch fixture.

Returnee Mubarak Wakaso fresh from winning the Chinese Super League title with his club Jiangsu Sunning will play in central midfield with Afriyie Acquah in a double pivot.

While the impressive Tariq Fosu maintains his place after a delightful performance in Cape Coast alongside another returnee Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew with Caleb Ekuban playing as the lone man upfront.

Black Stars starting line-up

Lawrence Ati Zigi, Nicholas Opoku, Baba Rahman, John Boye, Alexander Djiku, Afriyie Acquah, Tarique Fosu Mubarak Wakaso, Caleb Ekuban, Jordan Ayew, Jeff Schlupp.