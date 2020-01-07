2 hours ago

Spanish topflight side Alavés will have the start their La Liga second round without Mubarak Wakaso after the Ghanaian midfielder picked up his tenth yellow card in their game against Real Betis on Sunday.

The combative Ghanaian international was at his vintage best for Alaves in their 1-1 draw with Betis, picking up a booking in the 35tj minute of the encounter.

As a result, Wakaso will be suspended for the next two games, starting with Alaves' visit to Levante on Saturday January 18- their first game of the second round.

In addition, Joselu and Ximo Navarro saw their fourth card, and are both a booking away from suspension.

The babazorros saw no less than seven cards in this match, the highest number in this League.