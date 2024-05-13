16 hours ago

Residents of Walewale in the North East region defied morning rains on Monday to show enthusiastic support for Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The NPP flagbearer arrived in his home region to commence a campaign tour of the area as part of his nationwide tour.

Upon reaching Nasia, a town before his hometown Walewale, scores of people, both young and old, defied the rains and gathered around his campaign bus.

The enthusiastic crowd, many on motorbikes, led Dr. Bawumia’s convoy in a procession as he made his way to the regional capital, Nalerigu.

The crowd thickened and the movement slowed as the NPP flagbearer reached Walewale.

At that moment, Dr. Bawumia joined the crowd on foot on the main Walewale-Bolga road and walked in the rain with them.

As Dr. Bawumia walked through the town, the excitement of the crowd grew, with more people, young and old, on foot, motorcycles, and tricycles emerging from all corners, chanting his name in support.

Dr. Bawumia’s itinerary in the North East Region is packed, as he is expected to call on the Nayiri, the Overlord of Mamprugu.

As has been a common feature of his regional tours, Dr. Bawumia is also expected to hold discussions with the clergy, imams, as well as the North East Regional House of Chiefs.

He will also engage with the youth in an interactive session, as he does in every region he visits.”