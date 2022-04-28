2 hours ago

Former Cagliari coach and Azzuri goalkeeper Walter Zenga has made himself available for the vacant Super Eagles coaching job.

Also there are other top European coaches such such as Portugese gaffer, Jose Peseiro; former Netherlands international, Phillip Cocu; former France international/PSG coach, Laurent Blanc and former Barcelona coach, Ernesto Valverde all interested.

The Super Green Eagles do not have a substantive coach since long term German Gernot Rorh was sacked in December 2021.

Austine Eguavoen was put in charge in the interim and guided the Super Eagles to the African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.

After which he led the team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup two legged play offs against Ghana which they lost via the away goal rule.

Walter Zenga who last coach Serie A side Cagliari has already submitted his resume, through his agent, to the Technical and Development Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF.

Alberto “Jimmy” Fontana, who is Zenga’s Intermediary, confirmed that 62-year-old Zenga, is interested in the three time African champions’ coaching role, disclosing further that his client’s last job was at Cagliari.

Zenga, 61, was capped 58 times by Italy. He made 328 appearances for Inter Milan before proceeding to play for Salernitana, Savona, Sambenedettese, Sampdoria, Padova, and New England Revolution.

As a player, he won a Serie A title, one UEFA Cup and Italian Super Cup with Inter Milan. He also won Serbian Super Liga and Super Cup titles as the manager of Red Star Belgrade.

Zenga managed a number of clubs before Cagliari, including MLS side, New England Revolution; Brera Calcio (Italy); three Romanian clubs – National Bucuresti, Steaua Bucuresti and Dinamo Bucuresti.

Others in the long list of clubs Zenga has managed are Al Ain (UAE), Red Star Belgrade (Sebia), Gaziantepspor (Turkey), Calcio Catania (Italy), Palermo (Italy), Al-Nassr (Saudi Arabia), A-Nasr CSC (Dubai), Al Jazira Club (UAE), Sampdoria (Italy), Al-Shaab CSC (UAE), Wolverhampton Wanderers (England), Crotone (Italy) and Vanezia (Italy).