1 hour ago

Wamanafo Mighty Royals has been charged on six counts of misconduct in relation to their Division One League match against Bofoakwa Tano at the Wamanafo CAM Park.

An official of the Club Daniel Asante and the Assistant Coach Stephen Gurah have both been charged on four counts of misconducts in relation the same match.

The Club and the officials have been are expected to submit their Statements of Defence or appear in person before the GFA Disciplinary Committee.

Below are the Charge Sheets:

WAMANAFO MIGHTY ROYALS FC

STEPHEN GURAH - WMR

DANIEL ASANTE - WMR (1)