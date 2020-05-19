58 minutes ago

Rapper and songwriter Wanlov the Kubolor has been spotted hanging out with the terrifying viral pallbearers.

The Internet sensation went viral after their BBC documentary and played an instrumental role in the awareness campaigns about the Coronavirus pandemic.

They have been catching attention in the media, earning airtime on top TV and radio stations in Ghana.

And this time, they have been spotted hanging out with the controversial musician.

Wanlov, on Monday, May 18, shared a selfie with three of them including their leader Benjamin Aidoo.

Even though the “Konkonsa” hitmaker didn’t reveal the reason behind their hangout, it’s clear something is going on – probably a video shoot.

He didn’t caption the photo – he only tagged the people in the photos.