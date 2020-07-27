25 minutes ago

Relegated German Bundesliga outfit Fortuna Dusseldorf have excluded 'bad boy' Bernard Tekpetey from club duties until Wednesday Wednesday 29th July 2020 in order to sort out his uncertain future.

The 23 year old Ghanaian winger signed a two year loan deal with the Bundesliga II side when they were promoted into the elite league last year but was used sparingly in the Bundesliga.

Following the team's relegation, the player made it abundantly clear that he will not play for Fortuna Dusseldorf again while his adviser has also reiterated that.

The club have therefore decided to give the want-away player enough time to sought out his future ahead of preparations for next season.

"We have exempted Bernard Tekpetey from his duties and obligations as a squad player until Wednesday, July 29, so that he can look after his personal future during this time," the Fligeraners posted on Twitter.

The pacy Ghanaian winger endured a season to forget as he barely played any football making just nine appearances in the Bundesliga providing one assists while failing to score a goal.

His parent club Schalke 04 are not interested in keeping him for the upcoming season and has been linked with Bulgarian Champions Ludogorets Razgrad.