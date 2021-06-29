4 hours ago

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob), a separatist group that wants to a breakaway Biafra state in eastern Nigeria has been arrested.

Nigeria's Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, told journalists that Mr Kanu was arrested on Sunday with the help of Interpol.

He was then repatriated to Nigeria where he will appear in court, Mr Malami said.

The Ipob leader - whose group is proscribed as a terrorist organisation by Nigerian authorities - fled the country in 2017 and is facing charges of treasonable felony.

Mr Kanu is thought to have been in Europe since he fled Nigeria and it is not yet clear where he was arrested.

Ipob established an armed wing - the Eastern Security Network (ESN) last year, and authorities say the group has been responsible for a number of attacks on police stations and other public properties in southern Nigeria.

Mr Kanu's arrest comes after he was caught up in a storm that led to Nigeria's government banning Twitter earlier this month.

The government accused the platform of allowing Mr Kanu to tweet in support of attacks in eastern Nigerian and pushing for secession, which the authorities said threatened the country's national security.

