The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) has successfully completed the cleaning and inspection of its 20’’ offshore pipeline from Badagry in Nigeria to Takoradi in Ghana.

The Internal inspection of the 569km offshore pipeline was completed on Sunday February 23, 2020, almost one month ahead of the scheduled completion date of March 20, 2020.

“A significant amount of data was successfully gathered during the inspection and will be analysed over the next couple of months to further provide critical insights and assurance of the overall integrity of the pipeline to support WAPCo’s continuous optimal operations,” a statement signed by Kwasi Agyeman Prempeh, General Manager in charge of Corporate Affairs at WAPCo, said.

There has been pockets of power outages following the shutdown of WAPCo’s pipeline for the cleaning and inspection exercise.

The situation frustrated many electricity users with many Ghanaians claiming that the West African nation has returned to the era of load shedding

WAPCo, in the statement, said it is resuming the transportation of gas to its customers in Benin, Togo and Ghana.

“In Ghana, WAPCo is currently transporting natural gas to its Takoradi Regulating and Metering Station only. Gas transportation to its Tema Regulating and Metering Station will commence after the completion of the ongoing expansion works under the Takoradi to Tema Interconnection Project (TTIP) expected to be operational in March 2020.

“With the completion of the pipeline cleaning and inspection exercise, WAPCo is better positioned to offer reliable and improved service to its customers in Ghana, Togo and Benin in their effort to provide greater access to affordable and reliable power for economic growth,” the statement said.

WAPCo expressed its gratitude to its stakeholders for the show of support during the cleaning and inspection exercise that allowed it to safely and efficiently execute the work plan ahead of schedule. Source: myjoyonline.com