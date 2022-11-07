43 minutes ago

Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya Constituency attended a church service in her constituency on November 6, 2022.

White top, cream coat and colourful long skirt with dark shades, that is how the MP arrived at the premises of the Presbyterian Church, CFC estates in Dome.

In a video shared by Kofi TV, a YouTube channel, the MP is initially ushered to her seat along with a retinue of family members and supporters.

In delivering her address, she thanked the Church leadership and members before thanking God for steering her and her family through 2021, which she described as a challenging year.

"I want to say a big thank you to you all for this opportunity and to say a big thank you to the Almighty God for how far he has brought me.

"I am here today to thank the Almighty God because last year was a very challenging year for myself, my husband and my children but he pulled us through it," she said.

Watch the video of Adwoa Safo as shared by Kofi TV

The one-time Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection returned to Ghana after over a year residing in the United States attending to family issues.

She was relieved of her ministerial post despite having been given extended leave from last year and her seat in Parliament is the subject of a heated debate between the Speaker and Leader of the Majority Group.

After referring her absence from Parliament to the Privileges Committee of Parliament, the Speaker of Parliament said he investigated their work and was not satisfied with it and has since referred it to the floor of Parliament for a decision to be taken.

Source: Ghanaweb