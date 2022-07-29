4 hours ago

Edward Akufo-Addo was Ghana's Head of State and father of the sitting president

He remains the only son of a former Head of State in Ghana to have walked in the shoes of his father.

And even better, he has achieved a longer feat in the presidency, serving two consecutive terms.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is currently living his childhood dream of becoming president, just like his father, Edward Akufo-Addo.

Today, and due to the generally difficult times that the entire world is going through, there is a lot of talk about the economy and how to shore it up, among other related topics.

In a video sighted by GhanaWeb and originally sourced to Reuters, it shows the former Head of State, Edward Akufo-Addo, addressing the opening of parliament in 1971.

In the 1 minute 48 second long video, Edward Akufo-Addo pledges his will to boost the economic growth of Ghana.

“It would be generally recognized that the country’s performance over the past decade, 1960 to 70, has been far from satisfactory. The Growth Domestic Product has grown at a slower rate than the growth of the population.

“This has resulted in the decline of the real income levels and living standards. The failure of the economy to grow reduced the scope for additional employment in all sectors. The new entrants into the labour force have found that there are not enough opportunities to absorb them.

“Unemployment has therefore become a major national problem. Those who are in employment, do not always behave as though they recognize that there many fellow citizens who are out of employment. The situation demands a high sense of responsibility,” he is heard saying in the video.

Also seen in the video is Kofi Abrefa Busia.

