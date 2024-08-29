3 hours ago

A woman believed to be in her early thirties couldn't hide her frustration over the harsh economic conditions in the country when John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer for the 2024 elections, visited Ashaiman as part of his Greater Accra regional community engagement tour.

The woman, who was captured on camera, could be seen rolling on the bare floor, chanting, “Mahama, we are suffering.”

She then broke down in tears, complaining bitterly about Ghana’s current economy under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

She was consoled by one of the NDC sympathisers, who escorted her to join the awaiting crowd to receive the flagbearer of the NDC.

