Highlife musician Kofi Kinaata has been continuously expressing his excitement on social media following a commendation from the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Earlier, during the General Conference of the Ghana Bar Association, Kofi Kinaata was mentioned and extolled in Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's speech.

The Asantehene highlighted the importance of appreciating Ghana by quoting the phrase 'Obi nya way3' from Kinaata’s hit song ‘Susuka.’

He emphasised that despite various challenges, many countries aspire to be like Ghana, and he encouraged citizens to reflect on Kinaata’s insightful lyrics.

Kofi Kinaata has since described the recognition as surreal and has shared his excitement in three consecutive posts on social media.

Initially, he posted that Otumfuo’s validation signifies a major achievement in his life.

In a subsequent post, seemingly from a vacation abroad, he humorously demonstrated how the recognition has elevated his sense of pride.

He then followed up with a post that captured him listening intently to the Asantehene's praise while seated at his laptop, expressing sheer joy.

Many netizens have also flocked to the comment sections of his posts to celebrate the proud moment with him.

See the posts below: