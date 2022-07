24 minutes ago

The Black Galaxies of Ghana are currently playing Benin in the second leg of the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) Qualifier at the Le Stade de l’Amitié Général Mathieu Kérékou this afternoon.

Ghana won the first leg by 3-0 with Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Gladson Awako and Mohammed Alhassan with the goals.

Its currently 0-0

LIVESTREAM BELOW: