Ghana will seek to beat Uganda in an internal friendly game after losing their first game to Nigeria, watch game live below:
Ghana will seek to beat Uganda in an internal friendly game after losing their first game to Nigeria, watch game live below:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Ghana Guardian.
Send your news stories to Editor of Ghana Guardian via WhatsApp on +233501061949
Comments