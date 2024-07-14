5 hours ago

The 45th President of the United States and Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election, Donald John Trump, was shot at during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024.

The incident unfolded as Trump was delivering a speech to a large crowd of supporters.

A viral video sighted by GhanaWeb shows the moment gunshots rang out, causing fear and panic at the rally.

After the sound of two shots, Trump held on to his ear before ducking under the dais, while Secret Service agents rushed to the stage.

After over a minute, the agents then rose up with Trump in the middle and swiftly made their way off the stage.

Pictures later published from the event showed Trump's ear spotting blood.

Meanwhile, the shooter has been reported dead, having been shot by Secret Service agents, while a bystander is also said to have tragically died in the attack.

President Joe Biden has condemned the assassination attempt, calling on all Americans to denounce such "sick" violence.

Watch video of the incident below: