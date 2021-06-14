11 hours ago

Ghanaian actress and producer, Gladys Mensah Boaku, popularly known as Nayas 1, has talked about the benefit of watching p*rn.

Speaking in a recent interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show, Nayas admitted that she has been watching pono for some time.

She disclosed how p*rn videos helped her when she wasn’t married.

According to her, it helped her from jumping from one man to the other.

Nayas clarified that she just watches it without mast*rbating.

She stressed that watching p*rn helped her to keep her mind off certain things at the time she was single.

Nayas added that she took pleasure in watching it.

Currently, Nayas 1 is the host of an adult show on Kantanka TV.

Watch her full interview with ZionFelix below.