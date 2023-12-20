4 hours ago

West Bromwich Albion's centre-forward, Brandon Thomas-Asante, has been included in Chris Hughton's provisional squad list for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The English-born player of Ghanaian descent is set to make his debut appearance for Ghana at the upcoming tournament.

Thomas-Asante's impressive performances in the English Championship for West Bromwich Albion have earned him a place in the 55-man provisional squad.

The 25-year-old, born to Ghanaian parents in England, has scored seven goals and provided two assists in 21 appearances across all competitions this season.

Having completed his nationality switch to represent Ghana internationally, Thomas-Asante is expected to bring his skills and goal-scoring prowess to the Black Stars.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) submitted the provisional squad list to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast.

Ghana is placed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique for the competition scheduled for early next year.