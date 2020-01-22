2 hours ago

The Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn in the same group as the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, the Walia ibex of Ethiopia and the Warriors of Zimbabwe in the second round draw of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

In a draw held in Egypt and conductor by former world cup winner Marcel Desailly,Ghana avoided any of the big guns on the continent because they were seeded in Pot 1.

But the spokesperson for the Ethiopian FA Bashiru Tilahun says that they are poised to qualify for the World Cup regardless of the opponents they have in the group.

Although he believes that they have been handed a tough group facing Ghana, South Africa and Zimbabwe but hard work will help them secure the top spot.

"It's going to be a very tough group, Ghana has good squad, South Africa has the fame like Ghana, it's going to be very tough and we need to work hard." he told Kumasi based Fox Fm.

"I have spoken to our coach about his reaction to the draw and he told me we have to work hard, there is a big gap between Ghana and South Africa but currently we have a better national team, previously we beat Ivory Coast in the AFCON qualifiers and it's a good motivation to the team so we need to work hard to compete against Ghana and South Africa."

"What we want is to qualify to the world Cup in Qatar so we hope to compete well to qualify" he said.