8 hours ago

Edudzi Tameklo, the Director of Legal Affairs for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), discussed the pressure former President John Dramani Mahama faced to halt corruption investigations during his tenure.

Speaking on TV3, Tameklo highlighted Mahama's unwavering commitment to accountability, even in the face of fierce opposition.

He emphasized that Mahama's leadership prioritized holding public officials accountable, regardless of their influence.

Tameklo praised Mahama's administration for exemplifying transparency and justice, noting that several officials were investigated and prosecuted for corruption, setting a standard for future governance.