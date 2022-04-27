2 hours ago

The General Secretary for the Public Service Workers Union (PSWU), Bernard Adjei, says the government has been unfair to public sector workers in the country with respect to the controversial neutrality allowance.

This comment comes after the Members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG), laid down their tools on Thursday, April 21, 2022, over the nonpayment of their neutrality allowances.

CLOGSAG released a statement on April 5, 2022, saying that the government has delayed in paying its members the allowance in question, hence the decision to embark on strike.

CLOGSAG revealed that it expected the allowance to have been implemented immediately after a meeting with the government and an MoU signed on January 20, 2022, to that effect, but after more than three months, the allowance is yet to be paid.

“It was noted that the Neutrality Allowance has not been effected as agreed, in spite of official reminders and follow-ups to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning,” CLOGSAG noted in the statement.

Reacting to the development in an interview with the host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, he stated that the government has been unfair to public sector workers in the country.

He reiterated that the Union feels compelled to make its intention known to the government on the need to equally include its members in the neutrality allowance being demanded by CLOGSAG.

“We have made our demands known, and our request is clear. The issue of fairness, we will say that the government has rather been unfair to some public sector workers. We want fairness and equality, but it’s rather unfortunate that government and institutions that are tasked to ensure that we observe these things are taking decisions and embarking on actions that may be bringing back some of these challenges that we’ve been trying to resolve in the sector,” Bernard Adjei told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.