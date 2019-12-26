2 hours ago

King Faisal midfielder Mujeeb Abdul Hakeem believes his side King Faisal will not be also runs in the Ghana Premier League but will be competing among the top teams in the top echelons of the Ghana Premier League table.

Despite the relative inexperienced with most of their players coming from the division one, the midfielder is confident of a top half finish this he made known to footballmadeinghana.com in a chat.

“We are all working hard to be ready for the start of the season. It’s not going to be easy," he told footballmadeinghana.com.

“I’m calling on the fans to be patience with the players and support us. Most of the players are inexperienced and will need time to adopt to the Premier league.

“I’m confident we are going to finish in the top half. We have the quality we just need to work hard towards our target. It’s achievable."

Hakeem had a torrid time with rivals Asante Kotoko but wants to use the chance at King Faisal to prove his worth..

“My target is to be among the best players in the league. I’m targeting 15 assist in the league,” he said.

Alhaji Grunsah's King Faisal will begin their campaign with a trip to Dawu to play Dreams FC.