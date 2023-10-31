3 hours ago

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has refuted reports in the media that it has laid a Constitutional Instrument (C.I.) in parliament to create 25 new constituencies in addition to the existing 275.

In an interview with GhanaWeb, on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, the Deputy Commissioner of the EC in charge of Corporate Services, Dr. Eric Bossman Asare, said that he was misreported by some media platforms.

He clarified that the EC had laid a C.I. in parliament to create only one constituency, the Guan Constituency for the people of the Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lipke and Lolobi (SALL) Traditional Areas.

“… we have never said that (creating 25 constituencies) anywhere. But what we have only said is that we are creating the Guan Constituency, in the Oti Region to increase the numbers from 275 to 276.

“The report is misleading. It is intended to deceive the people and cause either disaffection or over-affection for the EC,” he added.

The EC vice chairman reiterated that the commission has not at any point in time said it was creating 25 more constituencies.

In a previous interview with Accra-based TV3, Dr Bossman Asare is reported to have said, “We are in the process of creating some new constituencies and Guan District is one of them. If not because parliament is on recess, we should have started the process in parliament".