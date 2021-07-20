2 hours ago

Kika Osunde, co-founder of Good Hair ltd, has announced the popular hair brand will soon launch in Ghana as part of its planned beauty hub opening in the country’s capital, Accra.

The international hair brand co-founded by two friends – Kika Osunde and Chioma Ikokwu in the UK continues to lead the luxury hair and lifestyle market.

The brand has been enjoying unprecedented success since its inception more than a decade ago, becoming one of the world’s foremost go to brands with a widespread clientele.

Its products are well patronised in UK, Nigeria, Europe, America, Australia and South Africa.

Its clientele ranges from First Ladies to superstar celebrities and also business executives.

First Lady of Angola (former and present), Mrs. Jennifer Atiku, former First Lady of Oyo State, First Lady of Anambra State, First Lady of Ghana Rebecca Akufo-Addo, First Lady of Zimbabwe, First Lady of Congo, First Lady of Cameroon, the Queens of Swaziland and the richest black woman on earth are some of the personalities who patronise the brand.

Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Beyoncé, Stefflodon, Tiwa Savage are some of the brand’s international celebrity clients.

“As I have strong ties to Ghana, it only makes sense that we have a place for Good Hair here, something that is easily accessible for our Ghanaian clients and also to the tourists that visit Ghana; somewhere they can get their hair and nails done, something similar to what we have in Lagos,” Kika Osunde who is also the CEO of Kika Good Hair said about making the brand easily accessible in Ghana.

“In Lagos, we have a one stop beauty mall where we have a barber shop, makeup, lashes and hair; everything all under one roof. So we would like to bring that kind of beauty hub over to Accra,” she indicated.

“We also have a bar and restaurant in Lagos we would like to also bring to Accra. It’s a continental/African cuisine and it’s for the younger crowd but we have days where we have live music and amazing cocktails. Our food is our selling point and we would like to bring it here in Accra. Hopefully within the next 18 months we should be able to see this through,” she added.

Kika Osunde has been described as an all-round entrepreneur, with over ten years of business experience. She is the CEO and co-founder of Good Hair ltd, Brass & Copper Lifestyle and The Good Hair Space, alongside her business partner and friend, Chioma Ikokwu also known as “Chioma Good Hair”. Kika and Chioma have a client list that spans the globe.

Kika has been spending quality time in Ghana for some time now and she hopes to do more for the beauty industry out here.