3 hours ago

Acting captain of the Black Princesses (female U-20), Mukarama Abdulai says it’s a delight to play against Morocco in Accra.

Ghana will on Thursday, November 26, play host to Morocco in the first of two test games at the Accra Sports stadium at 10:30am.

The game is part of the team’s preparation for the 2021 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

The Princesses who lost 3-2 to the Moroccans in a friendly in March, have been presented with an opportunity to avenge that defeat in Accra.

‘’First, I would like to thank the FA for the opportunity and I believe it’s good for we the players especially when there are no qualifiers. We are happy about hosting the Moroccans in Ghana. We played them away before and they are now here in Ghana. The entire team is happy about it and we hope to have a good game’’. Mukarama said

The games are slated for Accra at 10:30am on Thursday, November 26 and Monday November 30, 2020 respectively.