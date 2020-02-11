37 minutes ago

Great Olympics is the ultimate Yo-yo club in the Ghana Premier League as they keep descending into the Division One League with virtually the same speed they gain entry into the elite division.

Twice they have gained promotion into the Ghana Premier League and have returned into the lower tier in that same year.

Their current performance does not prove they are ready and willing to stay in the Ghana Premier League as they keep churning out inconsistent performances in the Ghana Premier League.

After match day 9, Great Olympics have been able to garner a paltry 10 points on the 13th position with just a point above the drop zone but General Manager of the club Oluboi Commodore has dismissed claims that they will return to the Division one at the end of the season.

“We are here to stay and there’s no way we are going back to Division one. Accra Great Olympics will survive and make it,” Commodore told Happy FM.

Great Olympics will on matchday 10 cross swords with fellow strugglers Legon Cities FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.