2 hours ago

The Public Relations Officer of Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities FC, Kwame Dwomoh Agyemang has confirmed his club is in talks with some two players in order to augment their squad.

Moneybags Legon Cities were the neutrals favourite going into the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season but results in the league has not matches their branding,allure and sense of professionalism at the club.

Legon Cities are battling for their safety as they lie a lowly 15th place just a point above the relegation place in the Ghana Premier League.

"Results are a key part of the game and results have not gone our way.Out of a possible 45 we have only managed 16 points and management is not too pleased with that."he told Citi Fm.

"We have started talks with some players and two of them are very close. When they put pen to paper we will announce it." Kwame Dwomoh Agyemang.

The club have been linked with the signings of Nicholas Gyan after fending off competition from Aduana Stars while they have also reportedly agreed a GH 60,000 fee with Berekum Chelsea's Jonah Attoquaye.