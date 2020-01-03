1 hour ago

Captain for Asante Kotoko Felix Annan says the club is keen on picking all three points at stake when they clash against Legon Cities Fc.

New money Legon Cities Fc will play host to Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium in the first ever game to be played on a Friday this campaign.

Speaking in an interview with the club’s in house media team he declared the team’s intentions of picking all three points.

“We are very prepared because just as you know we have had a first victory which was very positive for us”, he said.

The club captain also added that the team would like to start the new year with a bang.

“This is the first game of 2020 and we want to start 2020 on a good note. So as you know the guys are really posed and we are ready for the game on Friday night. We are really ready and we are putting things together so that hopefully tomorrow we will get a good start in 2020”.

Legon Cities host Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday at 6pm GMT.