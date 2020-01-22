1 hour ago

Head coach of the Bafana Bafana Molefi Ntseki says that the Bafana are more hungrier this time round meeting Ghana in the World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier.

The Black Stars of Ghana were on Tuesday paired with Ethiopia, South Africa and Zimbabwe in the second round qualifier for the 2022 World Cup to be staged in the gulf nation of Qatar.

Ghana is already in the same group with South Africa in the Afcon 2021 qualifier where the B lack Stars beat the Bafana Bafana two nil in the first league at home in Cape Coast.

"Every draw is a tough draw because the expectation is that all the teams in the top 40 (second round) are playing to qualify for the World Cup. So, we are fully aware of Ghana and their qualities coming into the qualifiers. We are fully aware of Zimbabwe, our neighbours," Ntseki told the media after the draw.

"We are also fully aware of Ethiopia (and) that they have done very well in winning their preliminary tie against Lesotho to be in the top 40.

"So all the teams which are in the group we will give them the same respect because they deserve to be at this stage of the qualifiers. It will be a tough one, but we are hopeful and we are looking forward to a good start in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup."

South Africa still have a fixture at home to Ghana in the Afcon qualifiers having lost the first leg by two goals to nil.

"I don't think it's good or bad, but it's all about the fixtures because we could have drawn any other team because Ghana was in the top 10. We had to draw any team in the top 10. So, we know what to expect from Ghana and they know what to expect from us," he continued.

"They have just appointed a new coach in Charles [Akonnor], so the team will be looking forward to impressing the coach.

"But the important thing is that we are going to play three games against Ghana. We are left with one match in the Afcon qualifiers and we are now going to play two games in the World Cup qualifiers.

"So, it will be a very interesting encounter against Ghana. The last time they took us to Cape Coast which was difficult for us when it comes to traveling and player recovery.

"This time we will go into this match knowing the conditions if they do take us to any other venue in Ghana.

"But it will be very interesting if you look at the quality players that Ghana have and the quality players that we have. It will be a very interesting fixture whenever we play against Ghana."

The second round qualifiers are scheduled to start in October this year and they will come to end in October 2021.

After which the winners of the ten groups will be drawn into a five two legged knockout ties set to be played in October 2021 with the winners progressing to represent Africa at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.