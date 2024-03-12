3 hours ago

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip, has declared that his party will never discriminate against women.

In response to Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin's remark regarding the running mate of former President John Dramanai Mahama, he advised the Minority in Parliament not to launch any campaign against the New Patriotic Party (NP) lawmakers for being anti-women.

The Minority Caucus voiced displeasure with Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin's remark regarding the selection of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, a septuagenarian, as Former President Mahama's running mate for the 2024 elections during Monday's Parliamentary sessions.

According to Afenyo-Markin, the NDC lacked visionary leadership and succession planning.

The discussion around the President's state of the nation address was disrupted when the minority caucus asked him to retract the statement, but he first refused.

To give things time to settle, Second Deputy Speaker Andrew Asiamah Amoako temporarily halted the proceedings.

When the house resumed sitting, Mr Afenyo-Markin withdrew his statement, saying, “Colleagues expressed a concern about the issue of age. Mr Speaker, the submission was to the effect that our opponents don’t have a clear succession plan for the future [and] not to denigrate their running mate based on age. So I withdraw that aspect of the submission that referred to her age as the basis of my contention.”

Addressing the press in Parliament later, Annoh-Dompreh said “In our standing orders if somebody said something that is impugning a wrong motive you have the right to rise up at where you are and take the person on.

“Our colleagues should learn how to be tolerant, they should up their sense of tolerance. When Ato Forson and co were speaking, assuming without admitting that the Majority Leader had said something that borders on personal attacks on Prof Opoku-Agyemang, that is not how to go about it but we will be kind enough, that is how democratic we are, we always show the way.

“If it is the case that the mention of Prof and her age is their problem we will depart from there but the fact will be told, the story will be told, and the abysmal performance of John Mahama and their administration we will continue to expose that. Let nobody begin any crusade that we went on a viral attack on womanhood, that we will never do.”