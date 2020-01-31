58 minutes ago

Zwickau, GERMANY: Middleweight boxer Kofi Jantuah of Ghana poses during an official training session 09 May 2006 in Zwickau, eastern Germany. Jantuah prepares for the IBF World Championship title fight against Germany's Arthur Abraham taking place 13 May 2006. AFP PHOTO DDP/UWE MEINHOLD GERMANY OUT (Photo credit should read UWE MEINHOLD/DDP/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Ghanaian boxing giant Kofi Jantuah who retired more than a decade ago from the boxing scene has bemoaned the slow pace of boxing development in the country.

He says government has committed very little resources in the development of the game of the fist.

In his prime in the 90's, Kofi Jantuah fought against the likes of Kassim Ouma for the IBF light middleweight world title, Dmitry Pirog, Daniel Santos, Donny McCrary, Jaime Manuel Gomez, and Marco Antonio Rubio with wins against Santos, McCrary, and Rubio.

After his retirement the boxer from Kumasi who proved that the Ashanti Region can boast of pugilist is now domiciled in the USA,Las Vegas, Nevada where he is a boxing trainer with the Floyd Money Mayweather Team (TMT).

"We are not into boxing development and that is the work of the government to do that, ours is to scout for good boxers so that we can help them." he told Kumasi based Akoma FM.

"We have people in Ghana who have been doing the scouting for us and If you don't scout you won't get best boxers"

"I don't know any local boxer who is doing well apart from Richard Commey and Isaac Dogbe.

"They were doing well for some time but their last fights didn't go well but they are still young so they can prepare themselves well and come back stronger but as for Patrick Allotey he is not a boxer because any good boxer will not fight outside the ring."

"Our development of boxing in Ghana is some way and government should work hard to address it." he added.