Didier Drogba has joined the bandwagon of African players and stars who have condemned two French doctors who made racist and controversial statements on live TV.

The former Ivory Coast International has hit back at the French doctors telling them Africa is not a laboratory for the world where every vaccine test is done and has called on African leaders to protect its citizens.

He joins the like of Samuel Eto'o and Demba Ba who have also condemned the comments made by the two French doctors in a television broadcast suggesting that vaccines made for the treatment of COVID-19 should be tested first in Africa as if Africans were guinea pigs.

Professors Jean-Paul Mira and Camille Locht made the assertions on French TV channel LCI, and this did not go down well with the likes of Eto'o and Ba, who considered the comments racist.

Drogba joined in and hit out at the medical practitioners in a series of tweets calling African leaders to protect the continent's image.

Aidez nous à sauver les vies en Afrique et stopper la propagation de ce virus qui déstabilise le monde entier, au lieu de nous envisager comme cobayes. C est aberrant!

Les dirigeants Africains ont la responsabilité de protéger les populations de ces complots abominables. — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) https://twitter.com/didierdrogba/status/1245797041785188353 — (@didierdrogba)

"Help us save lives in Africa and stop the spread of this virus which is destabilizing the whole world, instead of considering ourselves as guinea pigs.

"It's absurd! African leaders have a responsibility to protect people from these heinous plots ”

The coronavirus has affected more than a million people worldwide with more than 53,000 deaths.