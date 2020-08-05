3 hours ago

Coach of Inter Allies Tony Lokko says his team is not ready to start playing football as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the annulment of the 2019/2020 season with a new date for the start of the new season set for October.

Ghana has so far recorded 32,000 cases of the virus since the outbreak, although there has been some easing of restrictions on some sectors of the economy,football has still been placed on the ice since March.

Coach of Inter Allies, Tony Lokko says his team is not ready to start playing football since they are not too sure about the safety protocols put in place by the Ghana Football Association.

“We are not ready for our football to come back," Tony Lokko told BBC Africa.

"I have been communicating with my players and they are also scared, Look at the situation we are all scared of the virus.

"The health materials we are supposed to put in place are not ready and that is the fear of everyone at the moment."

The Ghana Football Association has penciled October for the start of the new football season but it still remains unclear the guidelines and safety protocols put in place.

Government is engaging with the GFA to ensure the football season begins safely.