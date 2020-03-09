3 hours ago

FALSE RECRUITMENT PUBLICATION

GHANA PRISONS SERVICE:

The Prisons Administration has noted with grave concern a false recruitment advertisement with the caption 2020 Ghana Prisons Service Recruitment form is out published on a website of a suspicious origin.

2. The publication is false as the Ghana Prisons Service has not advertised for recruitment in 2020.

3. It is obvious that the publication aims to defraud unsuspecting individuals under the pretext of securing them jobs into the Ghana Prisons Service.

4. The Service, by this release, wishes to inform the general public that, it is currently not organizing any recruitment exercise, and if there should be any, advertisements will be placed in the print media and on the official website of the Service ie. www.ghanaprisons.gov.gh to that effect.

SIGNED

SUPT. COURAGE ATSEM

CHIEF PRO, GHANA PRISONS

Source: peacefmonline.com