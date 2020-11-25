3 hours ago

Black Queens captain Priscilla Okyere says the friendly games against Morocco will help the team to stay active awaiting the commencement of competitive tournaments next year.

Ghana will play Morocco in two separate friendly games this week as part of their build up to next year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The first of the two ties will take place on Thursday, November 26, at the Accra sports stadium with the second leg set for Monday, November 30, 2020.

‘’We are grateful to the GFA for organizing these games because it is important to be active. We have been training individually and also as a group in our clubs but due to the Covid-19 outbreak, everything has been on hold including the AWCON qualifiers.

‘’We actually don’t know when it is bouncing back, so for us as players, this is a fine opportunity to play as a team again. We are prepared even though it’s been few days here, our coaches are doing the most and looking at our current output, we are ready for the Moroccans.’’ Okyere added