The General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) John Boadu says the party is ready to work with the minority side of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the eighth Parliament.

According to him, it is untrue that the NDC had won a majority in the just ended parliamentary polls, saying “We shall work with the minority for the interest of the country.”

Speaking at a press conference held at the party’s headquarters in Accra on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, Mr. Boadu said per the declaration of parliamentary results by the Electoral Commission (EC), the supervisory body of elections in the country, the NPP is leading with 137 parliamentary seats, followed by the NDC with 136 seats, and a seat for an independent candidate.

He said even with the Sene West seat, which is in contention, the NPP is hopeful of winning it.

Mr. Boadu said it is therefore surprising that even with declared and published results from the EC, clearly stating who is having a majority in Parliament, the NDC continues to claim a majority in parliament.

Both the NDC and NPP are claiming majority in parliament in the just ended parliamentary polls.