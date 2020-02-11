1 hour ago

The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said the government is using digitisation to enhance the economy and reduce corruption.

The introduction of the National ID system and Tax Identification Number are ways of fighting corruption and shore up revenue for the government at the same time, he stated.

Dr Bawumia has also announced that there will be the introduction of a Universal QR Code next month.

He says with the code which leverages on existing technologies, traders and businesses will be able to receive payments without a point of sale device.

He had earlier disclosed that the government, will increase the number of registered taxpayers to at least sixteen million by the end of this year.

Dr. Bawumia explained that this should be achieved through the transfer of all national ID numbers collated under the various card registrations to Tax Identification Numbers to track people who are yet to be captured under the tax net.

“Currently less than 2 million people are registered to pay taxes but by the end of this year, we will start converting all the national ID numbers into tax identification numbers so you will bring people into the tax net and this is what digitisation is going to allow us to do.”

“The introduction of a digital license and vehicle registration, online application of passport, paperless port system, online renewal of the National Health Insurance membership have actually curbed the frustrations, the petty bribery and corruption that Ghanaians face in their daily lives when they encounter these institutions.”