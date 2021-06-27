3 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah says his side will the crunch fixture against Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

Hearts will host their fierce rivals Asante Kotoko in their Ghana Premier League match day 31 tie at the Accra Sports Stadium.

With four matches to end the season there is still very little to separate the top two sides with Hearts of Oak leading the Ghana Premier League table with superior goal difference with both teams tied on 56 points.

Kotoko in mid-week defeated Kareal United 2-1 while Hearts of Oak also beat Legon Cities by a similar scoreline at the Accra Sports Stadium going into what has been termed by many as the tie breaker.

Hearts have been in good form having gone eight matches unbeaten, Nana Yaw Amponsah is hopeful his side can still get all the three points.

"For me, this is important for me and the club on Sunday," he said ahead of the much-anticipated game this weekend in Accra.

"We wanted to win the first league game but ended in a draw but going into this game, we are well prepared and convinced of a win.

"Hearts of Oak and their fans knows Accra is our dominant ground and they are aware that we will surely win on Sunday," he added.

The much-anticipated game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT later today.